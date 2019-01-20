Marinatieteilijät: olemme korvanneet totuuden ja objektiivisuuden ideologialla ja politiikalla, mutta se on vain hyvä

LSE:n sukupuolentutkijat myönsivät marinatieteiden, kuten sukupuolentutkimus, seksuaalisuuden tutkimus ja kriittinen rotututkimus, olevan ideologiaa eikä totuutta mutta sanoivat sen olevan hyvä ominaisuus eikä bugi. He vastasivat alan huippulehdissä puppuartikkeleita julkaisseelle Helen Pluckrosen ym. tutkijaryhmälle. Ryhmän hämäysartikkeleiden aiheita olivat mm. ”Penis on sosiaalinen konstruktio”, joka aiheuttaa ilmastonmuutosta, Mein Kampf -luku naistutkimuksen kielellä, ”Huijausartikkeleita ei saa julkaista sukupuolentutkimuslehdissä”, ”Koirapuistot tuottavat raiskauskulttuuria”, ”Valkoiset oppilaat pitää kahlehtia luokissa, jotta he oppisivat etuoikeutensa”.

Pluckrosen ryhmä teki artikkelinsa testatakseen, julkaisevatko marinatieteiden huippulehdet puppua, kunhan siinä on tarpeeksi muotitermejä sekä miesvihaa ja kielteistä suhtaumista valkoisiin ja heteroihin. Tulos oli positiivinen.

LSE:n marinatutkijat puolustautuvat: ”they are correct in this; ‘subjectivity’ is indeed understood as more rigorous than ‘objectivity,’ and the fields in which we work are fundamentally political and politicized. Where they err, however, is in thinking that these characteristics of our fields are problems.”

Helen Pluckrose vastasi: ”OK, then. This works. Our claim was that this happens and people in the fields think it is fine. You have confirmed this. We can continue arguing about whether this is good or not.”

Pluckrose jatkoi: ”We don’t criticise “feminist” critique. We criticise a particular form of feminist epistemology which draws on intersectionality and critical race theory and queer theory – in short the branch of feminist “theory” which drew on and evolved from postmodern theory. … We avoided critiquing liberal, radical, materialist and socialist feminism because this is not what we were exploring here and, in fact, some of the strongest support for our project has come from these feminists. We even had one of our papers (Mein Kampf) be very critical of liberal, neo-liberal & choice feminism and postfeminism because we knew that would go down well with our targeted feminists – the intersectional and critical race epistemologists.”

Lähteet: Marinatieteet (L.net)